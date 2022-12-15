US Markets

Canada to launch review of B-20 mortgage guidelines

Credit: REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson

December 15, 2022 — 09:30 am EST

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday said it will launch a review of its so-called B-20 mortgage guidelines in January and left the benchmark for the country's mortgage stress test unchanged.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the minimum qualifying rate for uninsured mortgage borrowers will stay at 5.25%. This makes the benchmark either the rate the borrower pays plus 200 basis points, or 5.25%, whichever is greater.

"We expect to leave the MQR at its current rate pending the outcome of the review, although the economic environment could result in a more immediate change," the regulator said.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.