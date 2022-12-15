Canada to launch review of B-20 mortgage guidelines

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday said it will launch a review of its so-called B-20 mortgage guidelines in January and left the benchmark for the country's mortgage stress test unchanged.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the minimum qualifying rate for uninsured mortgage borrowers will stay at 5.25%. This makes the benchmark either the rate the borrower pays plus 200 basis points, or 5.25%, whichever is greater.

"We expect to leave the MQR at its current rate pending the outcome of the review, although the economic environment could result in a more immediate change," the regulator said.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru)

