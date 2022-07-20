US Markets

Canada to launch dispute talks over Mexican energy, support U.S. challenge

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MEXICO PRESIDENCY

Canada on Wednesday said it would launch its own consultations with Mexico over energy policies, which it says are inconsistent with a new North American trade pact (USMCA), supporting a similar move announced earlier by the United States.[nL1N2Z1068]

OTTAWA, July 20 (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday said it would launch its own consultations with Mexico over energy policies, which it says are inconsistent with a new North American trade pact (USMCA), supporting a similar move announced earlier by the United States.

"We agree with the United States that these policies are inconsistent with Mexico's USMCA obligations," Alice Hansen, spokeswoman for Canada's International Trade Minister Mary Ng, said in a statement to Reuters.

"We are joining the United States in taking action by launching our own consultations under USMCA to address these concerns, while supporting the U.S. in their challenge," Hansen said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular