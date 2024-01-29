Canada to keep mental illness excluded from assisted death law

OTTAWA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Monday said people suffering solely from mental illness will remain excluded from pursuing assisted death after a parliamentary committee said the country's healthcare was not yet ready.

"We agree with the joint committee/s conclusion that more time is required and we'll be in a position in the coming days to talk about how much time we believe is required," Health Minister Mark Holland told reporters in Ottawa.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Mark Porter)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.