Canada to join US in fight with Mexico over GM corn

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 9 (Reuters) - Canada will join dispute settlement consultations between the U.S. and Mexico over genetically modified (GM) corn as a third party, the Canadian government said on Friday.

Washington requested the consultations last week, inching toward a full-blown trade dispute under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) over Mexico's policies to limit the use of GM corn, which it imports from the U.S.

"Canada shares the concerns of the U.S. that Mexico's measures are not scientifically supported and have the potential to unnecessarily disrupt trade in the North American market," Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and International Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a joint statement.

Mexico in February scrapped a deadline to ban GM corn for animal feed and industrial use amid trade tensions with the U.S., but retained plans to prohibit use of the grain for human consumption.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said GM seeds can contaminate Mexico's age-old native varieties and has questioned their impact on human health.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture did not respond to a request for comment on Canada's action. The agency referred Reuters to a June 2 statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack that said the USMCA should "ensure that producers in all three countries have full and fair access to each other's markets."

Canada is not a major corn exporter, but Mexico is one of its largest markets for canola, much of which is also GM.

"Doing trade based on science is important for us and usually with Mexico and the U.S. we're very aligned," Bibeau told Reuters. "It's very surprising that Mexico is stepping out of this position for corn."

If the consultations fail to resolve disagreements within 75 days, Washington can request a dispute settlement panel to decide the case.

The U.S. requested formal trade consultations in March over objections to Mexico's plans to limit imports of GM corn and other agricultural biotechnology products. Those consultations failed to resolve the matter, senior officials of the U.S. Trade Representative's office said.

