Canada to join Mexican complaint about U.S. auto industry move

OTTAWA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada intends to sign onto Mexico's complaint against the United States over its interpretation of rules of origin in the automotive industry, Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement on Thursday.

Mexico asked last week for a dispute settlement panel under the terms of the U.S-Mexico-Canada trade pact.

