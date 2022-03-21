Canada to issue its first green bond this week

Adds details, background

March 21 (Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it plans to issue its first green bond this week, adding that the bond would provide financing to speed up green infrastructure projects and help in meeting the country's emissions targets.

"Mobilizing capital will be crucial to Canada meeting both its 2030 emissions reduction target and its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050," Canada's Department of Finance said in a statement.

The bond is likely to set a benchmark for the climate-friendly market in Canada, increasing liquidity. It could also spur a faster transition to a greener economy.

Some Canadian provinces, including Ontario and Quebec, the two most populous, have previously issued bonds in the fast-growing climate-friendly market.

Canada, the world's fourth-largest oil producer, has pledged to reduce emissions to 40%-45% below 2005 levels by 2030. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050.

Getting there is expected to require trillions of dollars in investment.

Canada published rules for the issuance of green bonds earlier this month and said it plans to issue C$5 billion ($3.97 billion) of such bonds in fiscal 2021-22.

Canada says the bonds will support its "green transition by offering investment opportunities in both climate and environmental measures."

($1 = 1.2587 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.