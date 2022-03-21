Canada to issue inaugural green bond this week - statement
March 21 (Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it plans to issue its inaugural Canadian-dollar-denominated green bond this week.
The green bond will help finance projects ranging from green infrastructure to nature conservancy, Canada's Department of Finance said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
