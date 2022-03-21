US Markets

Canada to issue inaugural green bond this week - statement

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published

Canada said on Monday it plans to issue its inaugural Canadian-dollar-denominated green bond this week.

March 21 (Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it plans to issue its inaugural Canadian-dollar-denominated green bond this week.

The green bond will help finance projects ranging from green infrastructure to nature conservancy, Canada's Department of Finance said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular