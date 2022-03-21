Canada to issue inaugural green bond this week - statement

March 21 (Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it plans to issue its inaugural Canadian-dollar-denominated green bond this week.

The green bond will help finance projects ranging from green infrastructure to nature conservancy, Canada's Department of Finance said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.