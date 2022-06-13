Commodities
Canada to invest up to C$100 mln to develop low-emission BHP potash mine

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Canada will partner with the world's largest miner BHP Group Ltd and invest up to C$100 million ($77.83 million) in the development of a low emissions potash mine in Jansen, Saskatchewan, Canadian Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Monday.

"We know how critical potash is for our country when it comes to food security, and that’s why we are pleased to partner with BHP on this very ambitious project that will bring strong economic benefits to Saskatchewan, while also helping cement Canada’s mining industry as the best in the world as we pivot toward a zero-emissions future,” Champagne said.

