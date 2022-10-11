US Markets
Canada to invest in R&D, cutting emissions at Quebec Rio Tinto plant

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

OTTAWA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada will invest up to C$222 million ($160.9 million) to help a Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX plant that employs 1,400 people in Quebec cut its carbon emissions and expand research and development, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

The Rio Tinto Fer et Titane facility, which currently processes titanium dioxide and scandium oxide in the town of Sorel-Tracy, will hire an additional 150 people, Trudeau said in a statement. For its part, the company will invest up to C$515 million, a Rio Tinto source said before the announcement.

($1 = 1.3799 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

