US Markets
GM

Canada to invest C$518 million in two GM plants in Ontario

Contributors
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Nilanjana Basu Reuters
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors Co will receive support worth C$518 million ($414.96 million) from Canada toward its multi-billion dollar investments in its two plants in Ontario, including one that will produce electric vehicles, the country's government said.

Adds statement from GM

April 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N will receive support worth C$518 million ($414.96 million) from Canada toward its multi-billion dollar investments in its two plants in Ontario, including one that will produce electric vehicles, the country's government said.

Both the federal government and Ontario's provincial government will invest C$259 million each as part of GM's C$2 billion-plus investment at its Oshawa plant and CAMI assembly plant at Ingersoll.

The C$2 billion commitment includes a C$1 billion investment at the Ingersoll plant that was announced last year, GM said on Monday.

Reuters on Sunday reported Canada was expected to announce its support for the automaker's two plants in Ontario, as part of its investment in the future of the country's automotive manufacturing sector.

Following the government investment, GM's CAMI plant will be converted into the country's first full-scale EV production facility where its BrightDrop vans will also be made, GM said in a statement on Monday. (https://bit.ly/3r0Cqqk)

GM said a third shift at the Oshawa assembly plant would be added in the coming months, creating a total of 2,600 new jobs at the plant.

Last month, Honda Motor Co 7267.T said it would invest C$1.38 billion over six years to upgrade its plants in Ontario as the automaker gears up to make its new hybrid SUV for the North American market.

($1 = 1.2483 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular