Canada to increase potash shipments to Bangladesh in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/David Stobbe

March 17, 2023 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, March 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian trade ministry said on Friday that Canada will increase its shipment of potash to Bangladesh in 2023 to support the south-Asian country's agricultural sector and strengthen its domestic food production and security.

The agreement to increase potash supply is between the Canadian Commercial Corp, Saskatchewan-based Canpotex, and the government of Bangladesh, the trade ministry said in a statement, without specifying the amount of increased supply.

