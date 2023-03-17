Canada to increase potash shipments to Bangladesh in 2023

OTTAWA, March 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian trade ministry said on Friday that Canada will increase its shipment of potash to Bangladesh in 2023 to support the south-Asian country's agricultural sector and strengthen its domestic food production and security.

The agreement to increase potash supply is between the Canadian Commercial Corp, Saskatchewan-based Canpotex, and the government of Bangladesh, the trade ministry said in a statement, without specifying the amount of increased supply.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

