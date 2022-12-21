Canada to hold 13 bond auctions in coming quarter

TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada will hold 13 bond auctions in the first quarter of 2023, a schedule released by the Bank of Canada showed on Wednesday.

The schedule includes four 2-year bond auctions, two 3-year auctions, two 5-year auctions, three 10-year auctions, and two 30-year auctions.

No real-return bond auctions were scheduled after the government said in November that it decided to cease issuance of those bonds.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)

