US Markets

Canada to hold 13 bond auctions in coming quarter

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

December 21, 2022 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada will hold 13 bond auctions in the first quarter of 2023, a schedule released by the Bank of Canada showed on Wednesday.

The schedule includes four 2-year bond auctions, two 3-year auctions, two 5-year auctions, three 10-year auctions, and two 30-year auctions.

No real-return bond auctions were scheduled after the government said in November that it decided to cease issuance of those bonds.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.