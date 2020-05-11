US Markets

Canada to help large companies bridge coronavirus crisis with financing facility

Steve Scherer Reuters
Kelsey Johnson Reuters
Canada on Monday said it would create a bridge financing facility for large employers and the expansion of its lending program to middle-sized businesses that need support to get through the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

"The measures we are announcing today will add to the supports currently available to large employers in Canada to help them weather the storm during this difficult time," Innovation and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains said in a statement.

    Most Popular