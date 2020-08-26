US Markets

Canada to give provinces, territories up to C$2 billion for school restart

Contributors
Kelsey Johnson Reuters
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published

Canada will give up to C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) in federal funding to the ten provinces and three territories to help them reopen schools safely as students prepare to go back to the classroom in the midst of a global pandemic.

OTTAWA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Canada will give up to C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) in federal funding to the ten provinces and three territories to help them reopen schools safely as students prepare to go back to the classroom in the midst of a global pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the funding at a public school in Toronto on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-613-235-6745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular