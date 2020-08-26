Canada to give provinces, territories up to C$2 billion for school restart

OTTAWA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Canada will give up to C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) in federal funding to the ten provinces and three territories to help them reopen schools safely as students prepare to go back to the classroom in the midst of a global pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the funding at a public school in Toronto on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

