Canada to give provinces, territories up to C$2 billion for school restart
OTTAWA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Canada will give up to C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) in federal funding to the ten provinces and three territories to help them reopen schools safely as students prepare to go back to the classroom in the midst of a global pandemic.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the funding at a public school in Toronto on Wednesday.
