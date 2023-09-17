News & Insights

Canada to give C$33 mln to help buy air defenses for Ukraine

September 17, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

OTTAWA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canada will contribute C$33 million ($24.5 million) to a British-led partnership that is buying air defense equipment for Ukraine to help it fend off Russian missile and drone attacks, Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Sunday.

In a statement, Blair said the contribution was part of the

C$500 million worth of military aid for Kyiv that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in June.

Canada, home to one of the world's largest Ukrainian diasporas, is a vocal supporter of Kyiv. Since Russia invaded in February 2022, Ottawa has committed over C$8 billion in aid, including around C$1.8 billion in military assistance.

The partnership, which also includes the United States, the Netherlands and Denmark, aims to buy hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and associated systems.

($1 = 1.3523 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)

