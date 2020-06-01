Canada to fast-track C$2.2 bln for infrastructure to cash-strapped municipalities

By Kelsey Johnson and Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, June 1 (Reuters) - Canada's cash-strapped municipalities will receive C$2.2 billion ($1.62 billion) in fast-tracked federal infrastructure funding to help cover funding shortfalls in budgets battered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

The one-time payment will be delivered in June through the federal Gas Tax Fund, Trudeau told reporters during his daily press briefing. As of Monday, Canada had 91,351 cases of COVID-19 and had reported 7,305 deaths, according to public health data.

Municipalities will have flexibility to use the funding to meet local needs, including for projects like boosting access to high-speed broadband or improving roads and water systems, Trudeau said.

"From testing clinics to programs for seniors, cities and towns provide essential services, so it's crucial that they have the resources they need," he told reporters.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities, a national lobby group, asked the federal government in April for C$10-15 billion in emergency funding over the next six months to help cover revenue drops and added costs from the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about that request, Trudeau told reporter's the C$2.2 billion in funding was "a start" and the federal government was working with the provinces to find more ways to help.

Many municipalities in Canada have deferred property taxes to help residents whose finances were hard-hit by the crisis. Public transit ridership and parking ticket issuance has also declined in some areas as people stayed home to slow the spread of the virus.

Ottawa also announced it would waive up to 75% of commercial rent requirements for impacted businesses operating in Canada's national parks, national historic sites and national marine conversation areas for the months of April, May and June.

