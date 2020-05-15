Canada to extend wage subsidy program until end-August -PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, May 15 (Reuters) - Canada will extend an emergency wage subsidy program for another three months to the end of August to help firms retain employees during the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Trudeau also told reporters that Ottawa would spend C$450 million to help researchers and research institutions deal with the disruption caused by the crisis.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese)

