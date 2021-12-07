Canada to expand COVID-19 vaccine mandate to banking, telecoms sectors

Adds details of proposed measures, background, details

OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada plans to expand its existing COVID-19 vaccine mandate to cover banks, telecommunications and all other federally regulated workspaces by early 2022, Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said on Tuesday.

The Canadian government announced in September that it would oblige the public sector and employees working in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors to be inoculatedagainst the virus.

"Making vaccination mandatory across all federally regulated workplaces will protect workers, their families, and their communities," O'Regan said in a statement.

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO and Bank of Montreal BMO.TO both have softer vaccine policies that allow regular testing for workers who missed their Oct. 31 inoculation deadline.

A spokesman for O'Regan declined to answer directly when asked whether Ottawa was acting because of unhappiness about the number of employees in the banking and telecommunications sectors who had been inoculated.

