US Markets

Canada to ease some border restrictions to allow for more family reunification

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Canada will ease some border restrictions to allow for more family reunifications and plans to allow some new international students to attend learning institutions, Ottawa said in a statement on Friday.

OTTAWA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada will ease some border restrictions to allow for more family reunifications and plans to allow some new international students to attend learning institutions, Ottawa said in a statement on Friday.

Canada and the United States have banned non-essential travel across their shared frontier in a bid to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The measures prompted protests from those who found themselves separated from family members.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by David Ljunggren, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular