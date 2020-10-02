Canada to ease some border restrictions to allow for more family reunification

OTTAWA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada will ease some border restrictions to allow for more family reunifications and plans to allow some new international students to attend learning institutions, Ottawa said in a statement on Friday.

Canada and the United States have banned non-essential travel across their shared frontier in a bid to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The measures prompted protests from those who found themselves separated from family members.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by David Ljunggren, Editing by Franklin Paul)

