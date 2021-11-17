Canada to drop requirement that some returning travelers take PCR COVID-19 test - source

OTTAWA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada is set to announce on Friday that it is no longer obliging Canadian travelers returning from short foreign trips to take PCR COVID-19 tests, a government source said on Wednesday.

The travel industry complains that the requirement to take the tests, the most reliable commonly-used method of detecting COVID-19, is deterring tourism. The announcement affects those taking trips of 72 hours or less, said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

The news was first reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by David Ljunggren)

