Commodities

Canada to drop mandatory COVID tests for travelers from China

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

March 16, 2023 — 03:07 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, March 16 (Reuters) - Canada will remove mandatory COVID-19 testing requirements for air travelers arriving from China, Hong Kong and Macao from March 17, the Public Health Agency of Canada said on Thursday.

Canada, like several other countries, had imposed temporary testing measures for travelers from the region in January, and data since then indicates that the COVID situation has improved, the health ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.