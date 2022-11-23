Canada to drill more wells next year as pipeline projects advance - industry group

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producers will drill 15% more wells in 2023, as two pipeline projects near completion and encourage additional production, an industry group said on Wednesday.

Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) forecast that companies will drill 6,409 wells, up 827 from 2022.

This year's total of 5,582 wells represented a 20% increase over 2021.

The Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion is scheduled to open in late 2023, while construction of TC Energy Corp's TRP.TO Coastal GasLink pipeline is also nearing completion around that time.

Labor shortages remain a challenge for contractors that drill and service wells for producers, CAOEC's Chief Executive Mark Scholz said.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg Editing by Bill Berkrot)

