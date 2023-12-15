Canada to deploy four helicopters to Latvia-based NATO battlegroup

OTTAWA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada will deploy four military helicopters to a NATO force in Latvia next year, the defense ministry said on Friday, marking the first time in 20 years that Ottawa has based tactical aviation assets in Europe.

Canada commands the 1,700-strong Latvia battlegroup, which includes 1,000 Canadian troops. In July Ottawa pledged to double its contribution with up to 1,200 more soldiers to try to secure the vulnerable Baltic region against any Russian aggression.

Starting in mid-2024 Canada will deploy four multi-role Griffon helicopters to the battlegroup and periodically station Chinook transport choppers in Latvia as well, beginning in late 2025. Defence Minister Bill Blair made the announcement during a visit to Latvia.

"This is the first time that Canada has persistently deployed tactical aviation capabilities to Europe since operations in Bosnia and Kosovo in the late 1990s and early 2000s," the defense ministry said in a statement.

In June, Canada said it would bolster its force in Latvia with the deployment of 15 Leopard 2A4M tanks. The Latvia NATO operation is Canada's largest overseas military engagement.

Blair also said Canada had finalized the procurement of portable anti-armor missile systems for the Latvia group. The first of these systems is expected to arrive by mid-2024.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

