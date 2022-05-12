Canada to deploy a general and staff to Latvia for new NATO unit -PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, May 12 (Reuters) - Canada will deploy a general and six staff officers to a new NATO unit in Latvia that will help plan, coordinate and integrate regional military activities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"They'll be part of a first of its kind unit," Trudeau told reporters at a joint news conference with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins. "It'll serve as a continued important part of our enhancements to NATO's defense and deterrence capabilities."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chris Reese)

