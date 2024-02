OTTAWA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is delaying until 2027 a planned expansion of assisted death eligibility to include people suffering solely from mental illness, the Canadian Press (CP) reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.