Canada to delay assisted death solely on mental illness until 2027

OTTAWA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canadians suffering solely from mental illness will remain excluded from pursuing assisted death until 2027 because the health care system is not ready, Health Minister Mark Holland said on Thursday.

If passed, the draft law introduced by Holland would also require an assessment of the healthcare system's readiness in two years.

More than 30,000 people have died with medical assistance in Canada since 2016, more than 10,000 of them in 2021 when the law was expanded to people whose deaths were not "reasonably foreseeable."

Last year disability rights and religious advocates told Reuters that the pace of planned changes brought additional risks of people opting for MAID because they were unable to access social services.

