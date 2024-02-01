News & Insights

US Markets

Canada to delay assisted death solely on mental illness until 2027

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

February 01, 2024 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

Adds details, background in paragraphs 2-6

OTTAWA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canadians suffering solely from mental illness will remain excluded from pursuing assisted death until 2027 because the health care system is not ready, Health Minister Mark Holland said on Thursday.

If passed, the draft law introduced by Holland would also require an assessment of the healthcare system's readiness in two years.

More than 30,000 people have died with medical assistance in Canada since 2016, more than 10,000 of them in 2021 when the law was expanded to people whose deaths were not "reasonably foreseeable."

Last year disability rights and religious advocates told Reuters that the pace of planned changes brought additional risks of people opting for MAID because they were unable to access social services.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, editing by David Ljunggren and Nick Zieminski)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.