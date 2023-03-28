Canada to cut bond issuance, end sale of 3-year T-bills

OTTAWA, March 28 (Reuters) – Canada will reduce the amount of bonds it plans to issue in the new fiscal year and will end the sale of 3-year treasury bills that helped the government fund some of its COVID-19 pandemic expenses, its budget document showed on Tuesday.

Bond issuance is expected to drop to C$172 billion in 2023-24 from C$185 billion in 2022-23.

Still, total debt issuance is projected to rise to C$414 billion from C$387 billion in the current fiscal year - when cash balances were used to offset some of the government's financial requirements.

The Bank of Canada is currently shrinking its balance sheet in a process known as quantitative tightening. It is letting the government bonds it bought to support the economy after the start of the COVID pandemic mature without buying additional bonds.

Outstanding market debt is expected to increase to nearly C$1.32 trillion from C$1.26 trillion in 2022-23. Canada's market debt was C$765 billion in 2019, before the pandemic.

Debt as a share of Canada's GDP is expected to rise to 43.2% next year from 42.4% in the current fiscal year, before gradually declining to 39.9% by 2027-28.

Public debt charges are expected to be 1.6% of GDP in 2023-24, reflecting higher interest rates, up from 1.2% in 2022-2023.

The share of bond issuance with a maturity of at least 10 years is expected to fall to 29% in the 2023-24 fiscal year after it climbed to 45% in 2020-21 to help fund COVID-related spending.

Including T-bills and foreign currency debt, aggregate borrowing is projected at C$421 billion in 2023-2024, about 85% of which is refinancing of maturing debt. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Steve Scherer) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA BUDGET/DEBT

