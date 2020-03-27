Canada to cover 75% of small business payroll wages -Trudeau

OTTAWA, March 27 (Reuters) - Canada will cover 75% of payroll wages for small businesses and give those companies access to one-year interest free loans so they can avoid laying off employees, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Trudeau said the wage subsidy for small- and medium-sized businesses will be backdated to March 15, adding he hoped companies would rehire workers they had laid off.

