US Markets

Canada to cover 75% of small business payroll wages -Trudeau

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

Canada will cover 75% of payroll wages for small businesses and give those companies access to one-year interest free loans so they can avoid laying off employees, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

OTTAWA, March 27 (Reuters) - Canada will cover 75% of payroll wages for small businesses and give those companies access to one-year interest free loans so they can avoid laying off employees, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Trudeau said the wage subsidy for small- and medium-sized businesses will be backdated to March 15, adding he hoped companies would rehire workers they had laid off. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Kelsey Johnson) ((amran.abocar@thomsonreuters.com; + 416 941 1685; Reuters Messaging: amran.abocar@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/CANADA (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular