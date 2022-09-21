Canada to contribute C$1.2 bln to health fund to fight AIDS, malaria

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canada would contribute C$1.21 billion ($898.9 million) to a global health fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, and support health services that have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The funding commitment to the Global Fund is a 30% increase over Canada's last pledge to the initiative and brings the country's total contributions to the fund to nearly C$4 billion.

($1 = 1.3461 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

