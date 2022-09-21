BioTech

Canada to contribute C$1.2 bln to health fund to fight AIDS, malaria

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published

Canada would contribute C$1.21 billion ($898.9 million) to a global health fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, and support health services that have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canada would contribute C$1.21 billion ($898.9 million) to a global health fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, and support health services that have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The funding commitment to the Global Fund is a 30% increase over Canada's last pledge to the initiative and brings the country's total contributions to the fund to nearly C$4 billion.

($1 = 1.3461 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets US Markets

Latest Technology Videos

How to Invest in SpaceX

Sep 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular