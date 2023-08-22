Canada to challenge US softwood lumber duties

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Tuesday it will challenge the United States' duties on Canada's softwood lumber products.

"Yesterday, Canada filed notices of intent to commence judicial review regarding the latest U.S. decision maintaining these unwarranted duties on our softwood lumber products", trade minister Mary Ng said in statement.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

