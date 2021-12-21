Banking

Canada to challenge U.S. softwood lumber duties under USMCA - minister

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Ottawa on Tuesday filed a notice to challenge U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement.

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ottawa on Tuesday filed a notice to challenge U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement.

Canada's softwood lumber industry is a key component of the country's forestry sector, which contributed more than $25 billion to the nation's gross domestic product in 2020. The United States nearly doubled the duties on it to 17.9% last month.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; +91 8861175297; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular