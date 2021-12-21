Canada to challenge U.S. softwood lumber duties under USMCA - minister

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ottawa on Tuesday filed a notice to challenge U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement.

Canada's softwood lumber industry is a key component of the country's forestry sector, which contributed more than $25 billion to the nation's gross domestic product in 2020. The United States nearly doubled the duties on it to 17.9% last month.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

