Canada to challenge latest US duties on softwood lumber - minister

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

August 31, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada will challenge the latest U.S. duties on exports of Canadian softwood lumber, Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement on Thursday.

The U.S. Commerce Department last month announced that most Canadian softwood lumber would be subject to a 7.99% tax.

Ng said Canada would launch its challenge under the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement. The two countries have been arguing for decades about the lumber exports, which U.S. producers say are unfairly subsidized.

