Canada to buy U.S.-built surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine -gov't source

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

January 10, 2023 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting in Mexico City on Tuesday that Canada would purchase a U.S.-manufactured national advanced surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine, a government source said.

Trudeau and Biden are being hosted by Mexico for a North American leaders summit.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chris Reese)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

