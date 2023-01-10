Companies
Canada to buy U.S.-built surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

January 10, 2023 — 03:54 pm EST

Written by Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada will buy a U.S.-made National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine, a statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Mexico City on Tuesday.

"This is the first Canadian donation of an air defense system to Ukraine," Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Twitter after the announcement.

Air defense systems are Ukraine's top priority, she said her Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, told her in a phone conversation held earlier on Tuesday.

Trudeau and Biden also "discussed their shared commitment to the defense of North America, including Canada's acquisition of F-35 fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force," according to the statement from the prime minister's office.

Canada finalized a deal to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets from U.S. defense company Lockheed Martin Corp on Monday in a C$19 billion project to replace its aging fleet of fighter aircraft.

($1 = 1.3419 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Grant McCool)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

