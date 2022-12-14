US Markets

Canada to bring back sanctions on Nord Stream 1 turbines

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

December 14, 2022 — 05:17 pm EST

Written by Costas Pitas for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday said it would revoke a time-limited sanctions waiver that allowed turbines for Nord Stream 1, Russia's biggest gas pipeline to Europe, to be repaired in Montreal and returned to Germany.

Nord Stream 1 was shut down for repairs on Aug. 31, but never restarted and was subsequently damaged by explosions in September.

"Canada is making this decision recognizing that the circumstances around granting the waiver have changed, it no longer serves its intended purpose," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: costas.pitas.thomsonreuters@reuters.net and @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.