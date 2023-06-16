News & Insights

Canada to bolster Latvian NATO deployment with 15 Leopard 2 tanks - minister

June 16, 2023

Written by Steve Scherer for Reuters

OTTAWA, June 16 (Reuters) - Canada will bolster its force in Latvia as part of NATO efforts to build a combat capable brigade there with the deployment of 15 Leopard 2A4M tanks, their supporting personnel and equipment, the defence minister said on Friday.

The Army tank squadron will be fully deployed by the fall, Defence Minister Anita Anand said, speaking to reporters from Brussels.

