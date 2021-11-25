US Markets
Canada to auction C$4 bln bonds due 2031

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Bank of Canada said on Thursday it plans the following auction: Total Amount Maturity Coupon Bank of Canada minimum purchase C$4,000,000,000 2031.12.01 1.500 C$305,000,000

Details on Bank of Canada webpage: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/stats/cars/results/bd_reg_16308_fcft_20211129_120000.html Also see: (Access may depend on subscriber level) (Reporting by Toronto newsroom +1 416 941 8100)

