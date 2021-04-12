Commodities
AC

Canada to announce multibillion-dollar relief package for Air Canada - Globe and Mail

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEN NELMS

Canada's government is set to announce a multibillion-dollar relief package for Air Canada and parts of the airlines industry on Monday evening, The Globe and Mail reported on Monday.

April 12 (Reuters) - Canada's government is set to announce a multibillion-dollar relief package for Air Canada and parts of the airlines industry on Monday evening, The Globe and Mail reported on Monday.

The rescue package is expected to be a mix of low-cost loans and wage subsidies, and to come with restrictions related to executive compensation, the report added.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular