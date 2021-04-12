Canada to announce multibillion-dollar relief package for Air Canada - Globe and Mail

April 12 (Reuters) - Canada's government is set to announce a multibillion-dollar relief package for Air Canada and parts of the airlines industry on Monday evening, The Globe and Mail reported on Monday.

The rescue package is expected to be a mix of low-cost loans and wage subsidies, and to come with restrictions related to executive compensation, the report added.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

