Canada to announce more Russia-related sanctions on Tuesday - CBC News

March 15 (Reuters) - Canada will announce more sanctions on Tuesday against several individuals connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin, CBC News reported, citing a government source.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.