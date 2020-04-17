Canada to announce measures to aid hard-hit energy sector -CBC TV

Adds sources on possible airline aid

OTTAWA, April 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is set on Friday to announce long-awaited measures to help the oil and gas industry, which has been hard hit by low prices and the coronavirus outbreak, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said.

The CBC did not give details. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to hold a regular media briefing at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time (1515 GMT).

Canadian oil and gas companies are urging Ottawa to free up credit and cash. Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on March 18 that some measures were imminent, but Ottawa has remained silent despite pressure from the energy-rich province of Alberta.

A spokesman for Morneau declined to comment. Spokespeople for Trudeau did not respond to requests for comment.

Government sources have already said measures could include increased credit for energy firms, as well as money to help clean up orphaned oil wells.

An Alberta source said on Thursday the province expected that when Ottawa did make an announcement, it would be about orphan wells and aid to medium-sized firms. The source requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said last week the province's energy sector needed up to C$30 billion ($21.4 billion) in liquidity.

Ottawa has also promised aid to the airline and tourism sectors.

Canadian finance ministry officials told unions representing airline workers on Wednesday they are mulling whether to provide low-interest repayable loans to companies, said two sources familiar with the matter.

($1=1.4042 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.