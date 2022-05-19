Canada to announce ban on use of Huawei and ZTE 5G equipment -source
OTTAWA, May 19 (Reuters) - Canada is poised to announce it will ban the use of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE 000063.SZ 5G gear, joining the rest of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The government will make a formal announcement after 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), the source said.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Leslie Adler)
((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
- US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
- EXCLUSIVE-Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cutbacks
- Powell says Fed to 'keep pushing' rates higher until clear inflation is falling