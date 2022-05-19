Canada to announce ban on use of Huawei and ZTE 5G equipment -source

OTTAWA, May 19 (Reuters) - Canada is poised to announce it will ban the use of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE 000063.SZ 5G gear, joining the rest of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The government will make a formal announcement after 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), the source said.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

