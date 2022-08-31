Canada to announce approval of Moderna vaccine for Omicron variant on Thursday -CBC

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Health Canada will announce Thursday that it has approved Moderna Inc's MRNA.O vaccine to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, CBC News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Both Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Moderna filed applications for vaccine approval and the Moderna vaccine approval will be formally announced on Thursday, the report added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)

