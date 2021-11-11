Canada temporarily withdraws non-essential personnel from embassy in Haiti

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Thursday it was temporarily withdrawing non-essential personnel from its embassy in Haiti, citing a rapidly deteriorating security situation in the country.

"Global Affairs Canada is temporarily withdrawing non-essential Canadian employees as well as family members of Canadian embassy staff from Haiti," the government said in a statement, adding that essential staff will continue to support Canadians in Haiti.

