News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

Canada tells Microsoft that Activision deal is likely to lessen competition -- court filing

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 29, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Department of Justice told lawyers for Microsoft that it had concluded that the deal to buy Activision "is likely to" lead to less competition in some aspects of gaming, according to a court filing on Thursday.

In a letter dated Wednesday, the bureau said that it had communicated to Microsoft and Activision that the deal would likely lead to less competition in "gaming consoles and multigame subscription services (as well as

cloud gaming)."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
ATVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.