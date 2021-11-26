US Markets

Canada tells citizens to leave Ethiopia at once because of conflict

David Ljunggren Reuters
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Friday urged citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately, saying Canada was very worried by the "rapidly deteriorating security situation".

In a statement, Joly said the Canadian embassy in Addis Ababa remained open. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and rebellious forces from the Tigray region have been fighting for more than a year.

