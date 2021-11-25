Canada tells Boeing its bid for C$19 bln fighter jet contract falls short - source

Recasts lead with confirmation, adds details

OTTAWA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - In a surprise move, Canada has told Boeing Co BA.N that its contender for a multi-billion dollar fighter jet contract does not meet the required standard, a defense source said on Thursday.

This means only Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N and Sweden's Saab AB SAABb.ST are left in the race to supply 88 jets. Ottawa says it intends to make a decision next year on a contract that could be worth up to C$19 billion ($15 billion).

Boeing had entered its F-18 Super Hornet in the race. The Canadian Press was the first the report the news.

Defense analysts had been certain Ottawa would exclude Saab's Gripen plane. Unlike Canada, Sweden is neither a member of NATO or NORAD, the North American defense organization.

Canada is a member of the consortium that developed Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet, which defense sources say is the preferred choice of the Canadian air force.

Lockheed Martin declined to comment, while no one at Saab was available for comment. Boeing spokesman Paul Lewis said by email that the company would reserve comment pending official notification from Ottawa.

($1 = 1.2649 Canadian dollars)

