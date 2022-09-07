US Markets
Canada telecoms formally agree to support each other during outages -minister

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published

VANCOUVER, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Major telecommunication companies in Canada have formally agreed to provide support to each other and keep phone services running in case of network outages, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday.

Champagne had asked telecom companies to reach such an agreement in July in the aftermath of a massive network outage at Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO that impacted millions of Canadians.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Vancouver, writing by Ismail Shakil, editing by Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

