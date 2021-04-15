Canada telcos regulator says big firms must extend wireless access for minnows

Releads with decision by regulator

OTTAWA, April 15 (Reuters) - Canada's telecommunications regulator on Thursday said the three big wireless providers have to do more to increase competition in a market that has some of the world's highest billing rates.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said the firms must offer wholesale wireless access to so-called Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), smaller outfits that can then resell the capacity at reduced retail prices and pass on the savings to consumers.

But in a concession to the majors, the CRTC said only MVNOs with infrastructure of their own would be eligible. The access agreements will expire after seven years.

The big three - BCE Inc BCE.TO, Telus Corp T.TO, and Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO - complain that the smaller MVNOs do not help build the expensive infrastructure needed to ensure service in what is the world's second largest nation.

