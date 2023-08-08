News & Insights

Canada targets senior Iran officials with new sanctions

August 08, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

OTTAWA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday imposed new Iran-related sanctions targeting seven people who Ottawa accused of being involved in activities threatening international peace and security, according to a statement from the Canadian foreign ministry.

The sanctioned individuals include a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other senior Iranian officials involved in entities that supply materials to Iran's national Law Enforcement Command, the foreign ministry said.

The ministry said sanctions also target individuals holding senior positions in state-directed firms that produce lethal combat drones used by Iran's armed forces or that are exported to Russia. Tehran has repeatedly denied sending drones to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

The targeted individuals would be barred from entering Canada and slapped with a dealings prohibition which will effectively freeze any assets they may hold in the country.

