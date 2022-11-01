Canada targets record 500,000 new immigrants in 2025

OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada plans to welcome a record 500,000 new permanent residents in 2025, and has boosted its targets for the next two years, as it looks to ramp up arrivals to address an acute labor shortage, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Tuesday.

The country increased its 2023 immigration target to 465,000 and its 2024 target to 485,000, up 4% and 7.5% respectively.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.